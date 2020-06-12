Top Gear resumes filming with race round deserted Alton Towers

Top Gear has resumed filming, with Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris embarking on an electric car race around an empty Alton Towers Resort.

The presenters had to navigate a Honda e, a Mini Electric and a Vauxhall Corsa-e around a specially-constructed maze spanning the 550-acre theme park on their first day back behind the wheel since the coronavirus pandemic halted production on hundreds of films and TV shows.

McGuinness also ensured the trio maintained social distancing in accordance with government guidelines while they were outside the cars by deploying a two-metre stick with a red boxing glove on one end.

He said: “I’ve always dreamed of having a theme park to myself for the day, although these aren’t necessarily the circumstances I’d have chosen.

“Mustn’t grumble though, it’s great to get the gang back together after lockdown and we’re raring to go – two metres apart at all times of course!”

Clare Pizey, the show’s executive producer, said: “We are so pleased to be able to start filming again, and a deserted theme park is a great place to start.

“If what we’ve shot so far is anything to go by, social distancing doesn’t get in the way of Paddy, Freddie and Chris having a brilliant time and causing mayhem along the way.”

It was previously announced that the forthcoming series of Top Gear will move to BBC One and it will debut on the channel later this year.

