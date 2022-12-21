| 8.2°C Dublin

Top 10 Podcasts of 2022 – ranked

Must-listens include a deep dive into the books that were ‘superspreaders for stupidity’ and a missing person’s case that got more mysterious in real time

Henrietta McKervey

It’s been another year of impressive podcasts. From homegrown series on football, science and news stories to true-crime gems and a close-up look at scamfluencers, these are the top ten standouts of 2022.

10 This Is Actually Happening
(Wondery)
What if your mother disappeared, or you woke up and couldn’t move, or you realised you had signed a billion-year contract? Created, produced and hosted by Whit Missildine, this show features extraordinary true stories of life-changing events told by the people who lived them. From a man who finds out a celebrity crush isn’t who she seems to a woman stranded in a Mexican desert, all human life is here. The epic 12-season back catalogue made this perfect for dipping in and out all year.​

