Top 10 Podcasts of 2022 – ranked

It’s been another year of impressive podcasts. From homegrown series on football, science and news stories to true-crime gems and a close-up look at scamfluencers, these are the top ten standouts of 2022.

10 This Is Actually Happening

(Wondery)

What if your mother disappeared, or you woke up and couldn’t move, or you realised you had signed a billion-year contract? Created, produced and hosted by Whit Missildine, this show features extraordinary true stories of life-changing events told by the people who lived them. From a man who finds out a celebrity crush isn’t who she seems to a woman stranded in a Mexican desert, all human life is here. The epic 12-season back catalogue made this perfect for dipping in and out all year.​

9 OTB Football

(Newstalk)

If, like me, you don’t know one end of a dugout from the other, regular listening to OTB Football will give you enough intel to hold your own in conversation. Analysis, back-in-the-day tales, transfer talk and interviews with legends including Gary Breen, John Giles, Pat Nevin, Kevin Kilbane, Kenny Cunningham, Graham Hunter, David Meyler and more. Even when I intend to just listen to the banter for a few minutes, I invariably stay until the full-time whistle.

8 Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake

(Somethin’ Else & Sony Music Entertainment)

Hosted by everyone’s favourite potty-mouth, Kathy Burke, this podcast borrows the concept of wedding planning and buries it six feet under. Burke chats to famous friends such as Dawn French and Diane Morgan about their fantasy funeral, getting them to spill the beans on how they want to die and what will happen to their prized possessions when they are gone. In the wrong hands, this could be either a simper-fest or ghoulish, but Burke’s cackling irreverence takes the sting out of death for guests and listeners alike.

7 Living Room Logic — Irish Science Podcast

(shows.acast.com)

Andrew McGovern and Dr Aidan Long spent the year tackling the most pressing issues and latest science news across neuroscience, evolution, the future of medicine, AI and climate change. Topics included myths and misconceptions about processed food, mathematical modelling of complex engineering systems, how we can use UN climate reports as a roadmap to positive change, and managing our individual reactions to stress. This pair and their guests can be relied upon to bring science to life with energy and enthusiasm.

6 Cautionary Tales

(Pushkin Industries & iHeart Media )

Launched in November 2021, Cautionary Tales had a great year. Writer, journalist and broadcaster Tim Harford believes that the tragic disasters and hilarious fiascos of the past aren’t just gripping stories, they’re also warnings. Whether they are caused by human error, a deliberate con or a tiny act of carelessness that ends in catastrophe, this podcast shares true stories of mistakes and what we can learn from them. With consistently high production values, recent highlights include ‘South Pole Race: When Limeys Get Scurvy’, and ‘The Inventor Who Almost Ended the World’.

5 Scamfluencers

(Wondery)

Trade morality for money these days and the fall-out always includes a hit podcast. Culture journalists Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi are fascinated by con artists who will stop at nothing to get what they want and the mess that ensues when the schemes implode. In Scamfluencers, they rate each story for its effectiveness and influence, taking deep dives into the lives of infamous con artists, including disgraced financier Martin Shkreli and fake Saudi prince Anthony Gignac.

4 The Blindboy Podcast

(Blindboy-boatclub)

With its eclectic mix of short fiction, interviews and comedy, this show remained strong as ever this year. Blindboy’s curiosity and honesty creates a thought-provoking show which takes in social justice, the power of books (“you wouldn’t get a papercut off a PDF”), mental health and much more.

Perhaps because his starting point is always unexpected, the responses he generates are too, such as his interview with President Michael D Higgins, which opens: “Yes, I’m speaking to the president of Ireland, but I’m also speaking to a man called Michael from Limerick.” This hugely popular show is funded by listener support, enabling Blindboy to turn down commercial advertising — surely an excellent model for the future of public service broadcasting.

3 The Indo Daily

(independent.ie)

Of this parish, The Indo Daily spends its year pulling back the curtain on the most fascinating Irish and international news stories of the day. Bite-size episodes — often clocking in around the 20-minute mark — are a mix of reportage and interviews. Its remit isn’t solely what’s hitting the headlines, but also fresh takes on old scandals and stories.

2 If Books Could Kill

(Pushkin Industries)

Michael Hobbes continued to hit all the right notes with the diet-and-wellness-fad-debunking series Maintenance Phase, which he co-hosts with Aubrey Gordon, but in November he also launched a new show with Peter Shamshiri. If Books Could Kill gets inside the covers of “the airport best-sellers that captured our hearts and ruined our minds”. Hobbes describes the books they choose as “the superspreader events of American stupidity”. With a gleeful fondness for pseudoscience, their wryly hilarious take-downs include Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers, and multi-million seller The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists by Neil Strauss. The hosts’ rapport made this smart-talking, wise-cracking show a hit straight out of the traps.

1 The Lady Vanishes

(7News)

Many true-crime shows stagger to a halt when it comes to actual solutions, falling back instead on waffle about the nature of time, truth and memory. Not so The Lady Vanishes. Its determination in taking on a missing person case the police weren’t interested in and then insisting on seeing the investigation through to the bitter end makes it my top podcast of 2022.

The 1997 disappearance of Marion Barter is investigated in The Lady Vanishes

The 1997 disappearance of Marion Barter is investigated in The Lady Vanishes

Marion Barter left Australia in June 1997 on the trip of a lifetime. In August, contact with her family stopped, with no proof of life since. But while she was supposedly in Europe, someone in Australia was draining her bank accounts to zero. When journalists Alison Sandy and Bryan Seymour took up the cause in 2019, the only person still looking for Marion was her daughter, Sally.

With over 12 million downloads, the investigation has been playing out in real time since, and the twists and turns include revelations of Marion’s secret name change and a mystery lover with a long history of defrauding vulnerable women.

If listening to 45 episodes feels too daunting, head straight for the recent six-part catch up. An unmissable, unforgettable show.