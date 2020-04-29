Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe reveals which American pop star is her newest fan

Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch has revealed she has a new celebrity follower on Instagram – none other than Ariana Grande.

The 21-year-old model from Essex appears in Netflix’s new dating show in which contestants are banned from any kind of sexual contact for the duration of filming.

The contestants are forbidden from “kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification of any kind” and with each rule broken, money is deducted from the 100,000 dollar prize pot.

Talking about the reaction from fans, Veitch told the PA news agency it had been “overwhelming”.

She said: “I’ve got like a million followers on Instagram now and Ariana Grande followed me. I was like ‘What is going on?’. But I’m actually proud of myself because the fans are telling me they’ve been with guys who’ve treated them like shit and they’ve actually come out the other end, because of watching me”.

Veitch, a previous winner of Top Model, said she and Irish contestant Nicole O’Brien have remained close friends since the series and are hoping to move in together.

She said: “I’m friends with everyone (from the series), some more than others me and Nicole and Lydia (Clyma) are literally like the three amigos. I lived with Nicole for like a month after the show and me and her are planning on moving in together soon in London”.

The reality TV star said the experience had been “testing” but added that it also gave her “strength”.

“It’s like you go in there as someone who has got an ego, you go in there as someone who is overly confident, and you think you can get any guy and the guys think they can get any girl, and they get there, and it’s like you are stripped bare,” she said.

“You have to look inside your soul. The workshops don’t look that deep when you watch them, but when we were doing the workshops we were balling crying, it’s such an emotional experience. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I would do it all over again”.

Contestants Francesca Farago, from Vancouver, and Australian Harry Jowsey are still a couple after meeting on the Netflix show.

Veitch said: “Harry and Francesca’s relationship, as you can see on the screen, wasn’t always a smooth relationship but I mean there’s always hurdles and I think this quarantining/isolation is definitely one of them. But they look stronger than ever and I’m genuinely really happy for them”.

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix now

PA Media