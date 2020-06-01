Tony Robinson: People with dementia are severely affected by pandemic

Sir Tony Robinson has warned that people with dementia are being severely affected by the pandemic.

The Blackadder star, 73, is calling on people to help the Alzheimer’s Society by joining in with its Great Big Quiz.

He has supported the charity for several years after both his parents suffered from dementia.

Do you have questions and concerns about how COVID-19 will impact your loved ones with dementia?



Join discussions about coronavirus with other carers on our online community here: https://t.co/7ZLQzkkJt2 pic.twitter.com/DllUOZ2P0M — Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) May 31, 2020

The Time Team host, who will be presenting a special round of the quiz, said: “People with dementia are being severely affected by the coronavirus crisis – many are even more isolated than usual and are struggling to cope.

“Alzheimer’s Society is providing vital support and information to anyone affected by dementia but is in urgent need of donations to make sure no-one with this condition is left to face the coming months alone.”

He said of the quiz: “It’s about keeping family and friends connected during this tough time, having a bit of fun, and raising money for a very important cause.”

Delighted to be supporting the @alzheimerssoc Great Big Quiz Night on Friday 5 June, 8pm. Join me, and host Paul Jackson, for a quiz night like no other. Help us raise vital funds to support people affected by dementia. Register for a reminder now https://t.co/pxleny0uAt — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) May 29, 2020

Alex Hyde-Smith, director of fundraising at Alzheimer’s Society, said the charity is facing a potential income loss of up to £45 million because of the pandemic.

“There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and our Dementia Connect support line is receiving thousands of calls a month from people who are scared, lonely and struggling to get the help they desperately need.

“Our services are a lifeline, but thousands more need our help, so we hope everyone can bring a bit of competitive spirit by signing up to The Great Big Quiz and donate to Alzheimer’s Society’s Emergency Appeal.”

Paul Jackson of PJ Quiz will host the event on Friday June 5 at 8pm and participants can sign up now at alzheimers.org.uk/great-big-quiz

PA Media