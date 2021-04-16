Tonight’s Late Late lineup: President Michael D Higgins among guests with Ryan Tubridy tonight

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will join Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this evening to discuss turning 80 this weekend and his vision for the future of Ireland.

Ryan visited Mr Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin earlier this week to discuss his birthday and his hopes for Ireland going forward.

Irish international Johnny Sexton will also join Ryan to discuss his chances of making the Lions team this summer before their tour of South Africa as well as the return of winger Simon Zebo to his native Munster after a stint in France.

Johnny will also discuss his connection with DEBRA Ireland, an organisation to help people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

Claudia Scanlon, who lives with EB, will also be on the show to speak to Ryan about living with the condition and thriving against the odds.

Oscar-winning actor Kathy Bates will join Ryan to discuss ‘The Miracle Club’, a movie with Laura Linney and Maggie Smith, for which she is trying to learn a Ballyfermot accent. The movie is due to begin filming in Dublin this year.

Imelda May will also perform a track from her new album ‘11 past the hour’ with Niall McNamee, while Noel Hogan of the Cranberries and Bronagh gallagher will perform their new collaboration ‘Crybaby’.

