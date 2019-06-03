Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard to shock Love Island villa

Late arrivals Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard will ruffle feathers in the Love Island villa as the show begins on Monday night.

In scenes set to air on ITV2, celebrity contestants Fury and Pritchard, the respective brothers of former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, will upset the balance of romance in Spain.

Five matches are made at the outset of the show, with presenter Caroline Flack introducing the incoming hopefuls.

Following a relatively smooth pairing, Flack warns the islanders: “This is Love Island and the path to true love is never that simple.

“There may be a few surprises around the corner and the first surprise may be sooner than you think.”

The surprise does not take long, with contestant Amber Gill receiving a text message as the couples settle into the villa.

New arrivals are announced in the message, and Fury and Pritchard march in to the surprise of the contestants.

Michael Griffiths will say in scenes tonight: “Nobody was expecting that. Like, nobody at all.”

Lucie Donlan adds: “It’s been such a full-on day. There have been bevs coming in everywhere and then two guys come in.”

Love Island will air on ITV2 at 9pm.

Love Island: Aftersun returns on Sunday.

Press Association