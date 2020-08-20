Tom Hardy to voice Tottenham Hotspur documentary

Tom Hardy will narrate a new Amazon Prime documentary about Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hollywood actor, 42, was announced on Twitter as the star who would be voicing the All Or Nothing series.

The streaming giant posted a clip featuring the actor’s voice and asked people to guess the identity of the speaker before revealing that Hardy will appear in the series.

The documentary covers “a season that will prove to be one of the most defining in the club’s history”, he said in the clip.

“This is there first season in a new billion pound stadium,” he added.

The series followed Spurs during a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, and the first three episodes will air on August 31.

There will also be a focus on the club’s community work and how they responded to the shutdown of the Premier League due to coronavirus.

