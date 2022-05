Tom Cruise: ‘I love what I do, I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m enjoying it even more now’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared at the UK premiere.

Tom Cruise has expressed his joy at being back on the red carpet with his new much- anticipated movie due for release here next week.

He also said he and British Prince William “have a lot in common” while on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

William and Kate were making an appearance this evening at the premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel on Thursday.

The couple are joining the 59-year-old Hollywood star who arrived on the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of his new film, which is taking place as a royal film performance.

Speaking about his admiration for Prince William, Cruise told the PA news agency: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”

Cruise has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

The actor also expressed his joy to be back on the red carpet, saying: “I love what I do, I’ve always enjoyed it and I’m enjoying it even more now.

“Particularly after the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary.”

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick, which has so far received rave reviews from critics, sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Cruise made a dramatic entrance at the US premiere of the film, landing a helicopter on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

On Sunday, during an event celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, he expressed a desire to land a helicopter in Trafalgar Square.

Initially called the royal command film performance, the first royal film performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Death starring David Niven.

Paramount Pictures will release Top Gun: Maverick in Ireland and the UK on May 27.