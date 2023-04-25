Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry, a true story of love in Ravensbruck, and DC Comics’ blockbuster Suicide Squad

Celebrity Hunted

Channel 4, 9pm

Nik and Eva head to Brighton to hide out at the home of former Coronation Streetactor Brian Capron, and Katya and Aimee engineer a rendezvous with Katya’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Ed Balls.

Racing from Punchestown

RTÉ2, 4pm

Hugh Cahill presents live coverage of day one at this year’s Punchestown Festival, with analysis from Jane Mangan, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty. The race commentary comes from Richard Pugh.

Storyville

BBC4, 10pm

This documentary shares the moving story of Nelly and Nadine, two women who fell in love in Ravensbruck concentration camp on Christmas Eve in 1944 — then kept their relationship secret for many years.

Suicide Squad

Tuesday, RTÉ2, 9pm

After Superman’s death, US intelligence officer Amanda Waller convinces the government to let her assemble a lethal squad composed of psychopaths and career criminals. Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and Scott Eastwood star in David Ayer’s ultra-violent comic fantasy.

The Light We Carry

Netflix, streaming now

It would be remiss of me not to seize a chance to feature something starring two of the Democrats everyone secretly wants to run for the 2024 presidency (if only). On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unfurls her entire toolbox alongside fellow queen and bestie Oprah Winfrey. The former First Lady shares personal stories about her childhood, and time in the White House, offering hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear, and ageing. She drops practical advice for living in modern times, covering everything from menopause to romance, to social issues. Obama and Winfrey have a candid, poignant, and at times comedic (but always authentic) conversation about the moment in which we are living. Which, let’s be fair, could be considered a volatile hellscape right now. All packaged positivity is welcomed.

The Diplomat

Netflix, streaming now

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the UK. With war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to mitigate her marriage to fellow career diplomat, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From the makers of The West Wingand Homeland, expect ALL the power struggles.

Ghosted

AppleTV+, streaming now

What happens when Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in an action movie where one is lovelorn and the other is a mysterious CIA operative…

Once & Always

Netflix, streaming now

Go, Go Power Rangers! Thirty years (sorry to break it to you) after the powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

Drops of God

AppleTV+, streaming now

Fans of the Manga original (and anyone who appreciates being set a ridiculous task by their recently deceased parent) will be all over this live-action French, English and Japanese hybrid.

Rough Diamonds

Netflix, streaming now

This eight-part crime drama follows the strife of the Wolfsons, a prominent ultra-Orthodox Jewish family within Antwerp’s world-famous diamond industry. When their youngest takes his own life, his estranged brother Noah — who turned his back on religion and made a new home within a criminal fraternity in London — returns to Antwerp resulting in all manner of chaos.

Dead Ringers

Prime Video, streaming now

The Mantle twins are identical from head to toe (apt considering they are both played by Rachel Weisz, above). They are on a collective mission to change the way women give birth (and potentially conceive), starting in Manhattan. Is one of the twins evil, or a figment of the other’s imagination? Only time will tell.

Welcome to Eden

Netflix, streaming now

Season two of the Spanish drama featuring impossibly pretty people “stuck” on an island landed yesterday.

One More Time

Netflix, streaming now

On her 40th birthday, Amelia (Hedda Stiernstedt) wishes to be 18 again, back in the heady days of 2002. However, it’s a wish she soon regrets on account of that pesky Netflix trope — the classic Groundhog Day/Russian Doll time-loop. A nice early noughties nostalgia hit by way of Sweden. However, if Daft Punk’s ditty doesn’t turn up somewhere along the way, they’ve missed a trick.