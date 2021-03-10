A mask made of cotton and gauze developed by Dr Wu more than 100 years ago is believed to be the origin of the N95 mask used today.

Today Google is honouring Dr. Wu Lien-teh, a Chinese-Malaysian epidemiologist who is believed to be the creator of the widely used surgical face covering, the N95 mask and modernising the world of infectious disease.

Google is celebrating his achievement by dedicating its Doodle to Wu on the doctors 142nd birthday.

The invention of the mask came about during an outbreak of an infectious disease in north-western China in 1910. Wu was tasked with investigating the disease which he later determined to be the contagious pneumonic plague.

The pneumonic plague had a 99.9 percent fatality rate and spread through respiratory transmission.

Dr Wu advised against the movement of people, instructed that plague victims be hospitalised, their homes and possessions disinfected, and contact limited.

While doing so he advised people to wear a face covering of cotton and gauze masks which is now thought to be the ancestor of the N95 face covering commonly used today to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The mask provided layers of cloth to filter inhalation and prevent the spread of the virus. His leadership and discovery are known to have contributed to the ending of the pandemic in just four months, known as the Manchurian plague.

Born into a family of Chinese immigrants in Penang, Malaya on this day, 1879, Wu would go on to become the first student of Chinese descent to earn a MD from Cambridge University.

After his studies, he became the vice director for China’s Imperial Army Medical College in 1908. It was during this time that the Chinese government appointed Wu to investigate the infectious disease affecting north-western China in 1910.

In 1915, Wu founded the Chinese Medical Association, the country’s largest and oldest non-governmental medical organization.

He was nominated for a noble prize in 1935, becoming the first Malaysian, and the first person of Chinese descent to be nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work to control the pneumonic plague.

Online Editors