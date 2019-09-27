This is the last day children can apply to appear on the annual Late Late Toy Show.

Today is the last day children can apply to be on the Late Late Toy Show

Each year, RTÉ issues a call for children across the country to apply to appear on the show to showcase their special talents or show how a toy works to presenter Ryan Tubirdy.

Applications opened four weeks ago on September 7 and are due to close by midnight tonight.

Speaking on his show on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Ryan discussed some of the latest toys which have entered the market.

He then urged younger listeners to apply to appear on the show ahead of tonight's looming deadline.

To apply, young hopefuls must fill in an application form and send in a video of themselves "doing what you do best".

The call out looks for "astounding" singers and "mind blowing" dancers.

"If you are an astounding singer, a mind blowing dancer, have a passion for reading, explaining or creating, this could be your year. If you are funny, engaging or entertaining we want to hear from you!"

"We will be travelling around the country in a few weeks meeting the best of the best to find the stars of this year’s Toy Show," it adds.

However, today is the last day apply to star on the show, so youngsters are encouraged to act quickly before tonight's looming deadline.

Online Editors