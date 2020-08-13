Tinie Tempah among stars wishing students luck on A-level results day

Tinie Tempah has offered cash prizes to students who scored top grades in their A-levels and told those that did not that “it’s not the end of the world”.

The 31-year-old rapper, from London, was among a number of celebrities sending their congratulations and commiserations on results day.

This year’s summer exams were cancelled because of Covid-19, meaning around 300,000 school leavers are receiving calculated grades.

Tempah wrote on Twitter: “Good luck to everyone getting their A-level results today.

“If you didn’t get the results you were expecting or into the uni u hoped don’t sweat you can appeal if your mock results were better.

“If not, it’s not the end of the world.”

In a second tweet, he offered fans the chance to win £100 for every A and A* if they sent him a photo of them with proof and the video for his new song, Whoppa, in the background.

Sir Philip Pullman criticised the Government over its handling of the grading system.

Exam boards downgraded nearly two in five (39.1%) pupils’ grades in England, according to data from Ofqual.

The writer said: “In terms both of the sheer number of students affected, and of the crushing unhappiness and life-changing consequences of each individual case, the A-level results fiasco is the clearest proof yet of this government’s frivolous incompetence.”

TV presenter Helen Skelton offered hope to those who did not get the grades they wanted.

The Springtime On The Farm presenter said: “I know it’s easy for me to say, I am not staring down the barrel of a shrinking job market or rejected university place….. but for what it’s worth no one ever asks me what I got in my A-levels.

“I genuinely believe work experience got me where I want to be. Stay positive peeps!”

The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson typically posts a message on Twitter every year to students who have not achieved the grades they were hoping for.

This year, the former Top Gear presenter wrote: “A-level results not great? Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds.”

Comedian Sara Pascoe addressed the same issue in a tweet, writing: “I think people tweeting about how their A-levels didn’t define their career are trying to make you feel better, but if you feel disappointed and bereft right now you have every right. It’s not fair.”

