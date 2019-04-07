Tina stars stress importance of representation in media

Stars of West End musical Tina have said representation is vital for modern media and audiences.

Stars of West End musical Tina have said representation is vital for modern media and audiences.

Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner in the hit musical, stressed the importance of having people of colour seen in order for audiences to feel represented.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, who stars as Ike Turner, said that proper representation is vital in theatre and “every medium”.

Adrienne Warren plays Tina Turner in the production (Ian West/PA)

The pair spoke at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after both earning nominations for their work.

Warren said: “When you watch something you want to be able to see yourself in it.

“The more we are able to see represented across the board, the more people you have coming to the theatre because they want to be there, because they can relate to it.

“That’s what it’s about, that what art is about.”

Holdbrook-Smith added: “It’s an important addition to everything everywhere, every medium everywhere.

“The more you see difference the more you see yourself.”

The pair have been nominated for best actor and actress in a musical.

Press Association