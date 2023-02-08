Time Traveller’s Wife musical confirmed heading for London’s West End

David Hunter as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare in The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical at the Storyhouse in Chester (Ant Clausen/PA)

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical is set to open in London’s West End later this year after a successful stage run at the Storyhouse in Chester.

The production, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the 2009 film of the same name, features music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

The musical is produced by Colin Ingram, who has previously worked on Back To The Future: The Musical and Grease The Musical, and follows the relationship between husband and wife Henry and Clare.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The couple are forced to navigate an unusual relationship as Henry is often, and uncontrollably, ripped out of time due to a rare condition where his genetic clock periodically resets, pulling him into his past or future.

Ahead of the musical’s arrival at the Apollo Theatre, Grammy Award-winning soul singer Stone said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be part of creating a musical, let alone one that will be enjoyed in the West End.

“It’s truly wonderful to be part of such a talented group of people.”

The production has been written by Lauren Gunderson and will be directed by Bill Buckhurst, whose previous work includes the musical Sister Act.

David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare – both reprising the roles they played in Chester – with further casting to be announced in due course.

Expand Close X / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp X

Eurythmics co-founder Stewart said: “Working with Joss Stone alongside Lauren Gunderson has been a thrilling experience.

“The world that director Bill Buckhurst has created for this very emotional love story brings magic to the stage.

“The songs Joss and I have written for this amazing musical have been woven together so brilliantly by composer/arranger Nick Finlow and, as we intended, the audience are enraptured in the joy of the story, the music and the complexities of close relationships.”

Performances are expected to begin at the Apollo Theatre in London on October 7 with an official opening night on November 1.