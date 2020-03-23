Time Out to go digital-only during coronavirus pandemic

The magazine said it will return when the city returns (Time Out/PA)

Time Out magazine is going digital-only during the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-running magazine recently changed its logo to Time In, in “support of responsible health policy”.

Now the magazine will suspend its London print publication.

“With many city-dwellers currently working from home and fewer commuters in the city, Time Out magazine will temporarily have a Time In too – like so many people – and go digital-only for now,” a statement said.

Why we've changed our logo to Time In - for now:https://t.co/EzLKowKuj1 pic.twitter.com/U9fGSWNWMy — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) March 13, 2020

“Once the city bounces back, the magazine will return.”

Time Out’s global editor-in-chief Caroline McGinn said: “Since 1968, Time Out has curated the best of the city and has been part of urban cultural life around the world, through good times and more challenging ones.

“In these unprecedented times, we will continue to bring the best of the city to Londoners and to celebrate its diversity, spirit and resilience, which are so apparent in this crisis: we’re here to document that as Time In until it’s time to go out again.”

The magazine has been focusing on information on supporting local businesses.

Time Out has been published in London since 1968, with one interruption during a strike in 1981.

Business freesheet City AM recently suspended its print operation, saying it will resume “as soon as it becomes viable to do so”.

