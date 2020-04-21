Tim Peake: Structure and routine are your best friends in isolation

Astronaut Tim Peake has drawn on his own experience of isolation to help people cope with lockdown.

Major Peake, the first British citizen to complete a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS), said it is important to have a routine.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Different people will be struggling for different reasons.

Scouts across the UK are going to #HikeToTheMoon to raise funds for @BBC #ChildrenInNeed and #ComicRelief. Theyâre each going to hike a mile at home...which for me is 200 times up and down these stairs. Why not help them out? https://t.co/Gn9Bv53s5q pic.twitter.com/h2fJ8hQF2m — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) April 20, 2020

“But I think, whatever your circumstances, structure and routine are your best friends in isolation, staying busy.

“We are very, very busy on the Space Station.

“We have a great structure and great routine. It means it helps to manage everybody’s expectations.

“We know what’s supposed to be happening and when it’s supposed to be happening, that helps to avoid conflict.”

Yes, you heard Bear correctly â Scouts are going to #HikeToTheMoon! Hike a mile, make a donation, and help support those who need it most with BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief. Here's how you can get involved: https://t.co/GgcxPMw2g7 pic.twitter.com/TNR4mFPcw6 — The Scouts (@UKScouting) April 19, 2020

He added: “Communicating with those people that you’re living with is hugely important, and having something every day to look forward to, part of your daily routine that you can enjoy, that helps break it up, that helps you get through this difficult time.”

Major Peake told the BBC One show: “It’s all about community and feeling that you’re part of something bigger.

“If you can reach out to other people … whether it’s over the internet … being part of that community. That really helps as well.”

Major Tim Peake is taking part in The Great Indoors Hike To The Moon, a sponsored effort by the Scouts to walk one mile while in lockdown, as part of the BBC’s Big Night In.

PA Media