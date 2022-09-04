The Electric Picnic festival is in its final day but already thoughts have turned to next year’s event.

Melvin Benn of Festival Republic confirmed that tickets to the 2023 event will go on sale this Saturday, September 10.

And this time around, people won’t be hanging onto them for several years.

“It feels to me that the Picnic is at the point where Covid gets put behind,” he said.

“This is the last show where people were hanging onto tickets for two or three years so from this point onwards, there is nobody hanging onto a ticket that they bought in 2019 or 2020 or whatever. This is like, it’s gone now, we’ve moved on.”

The Picnic will be “fully digital” for the first-time ever so people won’t be able to queue at a Ticketmaster outlet and buy their ticket, but its loyalty programme will still be in place.

Mr Benn made a raft of changes for the 2022 event but said he was happy to maintain the capacity at 70,000 and doesn’t plan on making any more tweaks to what he feels is a successful formula.

“It’s hard for me to know what’s better in a way. Is it what we present or is it what the audience bring and the two collide? One of the amazing things about Electric Picnic is the spirit, the craic and it is touchable, it’s different, it’s identifiable,” he said.

“And of course, amazing as it is what we present on the stage and people ultimately come for that. But it’s the participation of the crowd and their enjoyment of the festival. When those two collide, that it really works.”

Meanwhile despite all the gloomy weather predictions, there was plenty of sunshine about at Electric Picnic today as thousands of people were enjoying the final day of this year’s festival.

There was an abundance of headline acts taking to the Main Stage to bring the curtain down on another successful year.

This evening sees acts including The Coronas, Snow Patrol and Arctic Monkey set to give blistering performances while in the Electric Arena, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally were making their debut together.

Actor and writer Amy Huberman was among those savouring the delights of the Electric Picnic festival as it entered its third day at Stradbally Hall.

Looking chic in a green patterned mini-dress with a black leather jacket, she said she had “just arrived down so I’m still clean.”

“I thought it was going to be chaos down here but it’s actually grand, it’s pretty civilised with no rain. I was going to stay down tonight but it was a busy week with book stuff but now that I’m here, I’m going to have total FOMO and want to stay down.

"It’s been too long since we were here. The atmosphere is just brilliant. So even if we were all wrestling in mud, it would still be the craic,” she told independent.ie.

She recently launched her first children’s book ‘The Day I Got Trapped in My Brain’ and was delighted to see it was Eason’s number one kids book for the month of September.

“The book came out on Thursday and we had a launch party which was great craic, I stayed out way too late for that. But it was so lovely as again, you just appreciate going out so much now. I hadn’t written a book in about ten years so that kept me busy over lockdown. I was like: ‘I’m not going to write another book’ and then I was like, ‘I will write it,’” she said.

She was making her debut today in the Leviathan tent for the live recording of Aldi’s ‘Mamia & Me’ parenting podcast, which topped the Irish charts recently. The tented area was packed for her interview with Brian O’Driscoll’s former Ireland team-mate Paul O’Connell, whom she hasn’t seen in a long time.

“I have never done a live podcast so that’s a bit terrifying, we are going into our second season of it. We started it in lockdown and it was a way for me to talk to other people rather than just to bore my family,” she said.

“So it was the perfect time to have the podcast, I’ve loved it and for the most part, it’s us talking about our parenting fails and just people’s own experience of what it’s like and how nobody really knows what they’re doing. And just other people's funny stories and giving life advice. I haven't seen Paul in so long but that was once our life, along with his other half Emily, we all toured together - they were such great days.”

Meanwhile, there was a good smattering of well-known faces in the 3 All For Music where they enjoyed a birds-eye view of the main stage. Guests included actor Chris Newman with girlfriend Jo Archbold alongside Erica Coady, Paralympian Ellen Keane, 2fm’s Tracy Clifford, singer Denise Chaila and members of Wild Youth, who performed a DJ set.

The newly-crowned Miss Ireland, Dr Ivanna McMahon was down at EP for the first time – and said she was even camping for the full festival experience.

“I’ve never been down before so I’ve no idea what it’s going to be like. Hopefully the weather will hold off,” she told Independent.ie.