Tickets for Harry Styles’ Slane Castle gig on sale tomorrow

Tickets go on sale for Harry Styles’ hugely-anticipated Slane Castle gig tomorrow morning, Friday September 2.

The British pop iconic will play the legendary Co Meath venue on Saturday June 10, 2023, where he will be supported by Inhaler and Wetleg.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie from 10 o’clock tomorrow morning and they are expected to go fast.

Read More

The concert tickets are priced from €97.10, including booking fee, and under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Styles Slane concert is part of his ‘Love On Tour’ which has recently added 19 new shows in Europe along with gigs in Austin, Chicago, and Sao Paulo and Peru.

The now 83-date international global run, across 22 countries, will include 44 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues as well as 13 shows across Latin America and seven nights in Australia and New Zealand.

The Slane concert will be the first major gig at the venue since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Styles’ 2022 album ‘Harry’s House’ has received huge critical acclaim and popularity, with the lead single ‘As It Was’ debuting atop singles charts all over the world.

‘Harry’s House’ has been the fastest-selling album of the year and he became the first British artist to have four singles in the US top 10 concurrently.

The English native will join the likes of Guns’n’Roses, Oasis, The Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica in headlining the iconic venue.

Video of the Day

Giving his reaction to concert’s announcement earlier this week, Slane Castle owner Lord Henry Mountcharles said: “Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue. He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones. This will be a show not to be missed. A great day out and a legend for our times.”

In a post on the Facebook page of the world famous venue, it also said: “Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music.

“He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

“Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 43 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike.

“His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. We are delighted to be welcoming him to Slane in 2023.”