Three times unlucky for 'Normal People' but Irish star among the winners at TV Choice Awards

It was three times unlucky for the hit Irish TV series ‘Normal People’ which failed to pick up any gongs at tonight’s virtual TV Choice Awards.

Despite being nominated for three top prizes, including Daisy Edgar-Jones for Best Actress, Paul Mescal for Best Actor and the series for Best New Drama, the hit love story failed to win any of the top honours.

Instead, the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street took home three of the top prizes in the soap opera category, including Jack P. Shepherd winning Best Soap Actor, Shelley King winning Best Soap Actress and the show itself scooping Best Soap.

The 24th edition of the annual TV Choice Awards, in which viewers vote for their favourite shows, took place in an online format this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Hosted by British radio DJ and critic Simon Mayo, the ceremony was streamed online and broadcast via Greatest Hits Radio, with winners collecting their awards remotely.

Martin Clunes beat out rising Irish star Paul Mescal, the 24-year-old actor from Maynooth, Co Kildare who co-starred in the popular adaptation of Irish writer Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

British actress Jodie Comer nudged out Normal People co-star, 22-year-old London native Daisy Edgar-Jones, for Best Actress for her role as the psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the BBC thriller series Killing Eve. Ironically Comer is among a number of high-profile celebrities, including Ireland’s Chris O’Dowd, who have professed to being big fans of the series.

And despite worldwide critical acclaim for the series, directed by Dubliner Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People produced by Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland, was beaten out in the Best New Drama Series category by the British mini-series White House Farm, based on the real-life murder of a family from Essex, England in August 1985.

However, Peaky Blinders, starring Cork’s own Cillian Murphy picked up the award for Best Drama Series.

The TV Choice Awards winners in full

Best actor – Martin Clunes for Doc Martin

Best actress – Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Best daytime show – This Morning

Best reality show – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Best food show – Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip

Best talent show – The Great British Bake Off

Best factual show – Bradley Walsh And Son: Breaking Dad

Best lifestyle show – The Martin Lewis Money Show

Best comedy show – After Life

Best new drama – White House Farm

Best family drama – Call The Midwife

Best drama series – Peaky Blinders

Best entertainment show – Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best soap actor – Jack P Shepherd

Best soap actress – Shelley King

Best soap – Coronation Street

