Three Times Out – Andy Warhol set to bring unique exhibition to Dublin

A unique exhibition of Andy Warhol’s artwork is set to be showcased in Ireland this October for the first time in 25 years.

The exhibition Three Times Out, which was announced by Hugh Lane Gallery and Dublin City Council will open in October to showcase the artist’s range of artwork produced over four decades.

The artwork set to be displayed from October 6 to January 28 will include 250 works including paintings, prints, photographs, films and installations, as well as the iconic Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Monroe.

Five years in the making, Andy Warhol Three Times Out includes more than 250 works on loan from museums and private collections in the US, Canada, Europe and the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Warhol’s portrait of Grace Kelly, is based on a still from her first film, 1951's Fourteen Hours. Photo: Media Consult/PA

The exhibition is curated by Barbara Dawson, Director of Hugh Lane Gallery, and Michael Dempsey, Head of Exhibitions.

According to Ms Dawson, this exhibition shows “how Warhol utterly changed the way the world experiences art”.

“His work explored the relationship between artistic expression and the flourishing consumer culture of the 1960s, new technology and celebrity status, as well as mortality, in a diverse body of works that underpins his artistic genius,” she said.

Mr Warhol is considered to be one of the most recognisable artists of the 20th century, often devising new ways of image making.

A broad range of Warhol’s work has been selected for the exhibition in Dublin, from the iconic Campbell's Soup Cans, Flowers, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy and Chairman Mao, to his observations on identity and mortality in his multiple self-portraits.

Visitors to the exhibition will also experience Warhol's immersive Silver Clouds sculpture.

The exhibition runs from October 6 to January 28 at the Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square North, Dublin 1.

Tickets go on sale from Monday, August 14.