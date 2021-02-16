Three stars make it to Celebrity Best Home Cook final

Three stars have made it to the final of Celebrity Best Home Cook (KEO Films/Nicky Johnston/PA)

Ed Balls, Rachel Johnson and Tom Read Wilson have made it to the final of Celebrity Best Home Cook.

The trio will be welcomed back into the kitchen for the last time by host Claudia Winkleman to compete over three challenges.

Journalist Johnson, actor Read Wilson and former shadow chancellor Balls are tasked with impressing Dame Mary Berry, leading chef Angela Hartnett and produce expert Chris Bavin to win the first ever Celebrity Best Home Cook crown during Wednesday’s final.

Their tasks include a “rustle-up challenge” from Bavin, who provides the contestants with butternut squash before revealing the cook with the best dish will avoid the eliminator and pass straight to the “ultimate” final.

The two remaining cooks will then go head-to-head in Hartnett’s eliminator challenge, billed as her most difficult recipe ever.

They are then tasked by Dame Mary with producing their “ultimate picnic”.

The finalists must make four items, including one sweet, one meat, one plant-based and one fish.

Familiar faces return to support the finalists. Contestants who previously appeared on the show include reality TV star Ferne McCann, Years And Years actor Ruth Madeley, Doctor Who’s Shobna Gulati and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

Celebrity Best Home Cook airs on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday.

