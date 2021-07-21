Three new contestants enter Love Island following double elimination

AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby have left Love Island following a double elimination.

They were chosen to leave the programme by a group of their fellow islanders after finding themselves in the bottom three in a public vote.

After AJ and Danny left the villa, three new arrivals took their place.

Millie Court, Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Kaz had to choose between Danny, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares when deciding who to send home.

Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, Jake Cornish and Hugo Hammond had to choose between Chloe Burrows, AJ and Lucinda Strafford.

Danny, who apologised last week following reports of him using a racial slur online, said he had “enjoyed every minute” of being on the programme.

He added: “I’m itching to see my family back home.”

They are Tyler Cruickshank, 26, an estate agent from Croydon, south London, 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townsend and 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.