Three contestants pass Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course

Aled Davies, Alexandra Burke and Wes Nelson have passed Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Chief instructor Ant Middleton told the trio they had succeeded in completing the course following gruelling interrogation sessions with the celebrities.

Former rower James Cracknell and television presenter Ore Oduba failed to pass the course in Sunday’s final episode of the Channel 4 programme.

Not long to go now… just over ten mins and it’s the SAS final! 😬💪🏾 @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/axMuTEu1c4 — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) October 3, 2021

Singer Burke said she had been advised by someone who had previously taken part in the programme that she should “quit before the interrogation because it’s just not worth the pain”.

“But I was like, ‘Actually, I’ve made it this far, the only girl left, I’ve got to do it for the women’,” she said.

“I’ve got to do it for these women now because people are going to look at this and be like, ‘Is it made for women?’

“Of course, the course is made for men and women.

“But because I was the last one left, I was like, ‘All the other girls that have been here and had to leave from injury, not through a choice of their own, but just through injury, they would be here right now if it wasn’t for their injury’.

“Therefore, I’ve got to do it for them, and I’ve got to do it for every single woman that’s going to watch this show and go, ‘Wow, I can do that too’.

“And honestly, I’m not coming here as an athlete. I’m just coming there as a girl that loves fitness, loves to train, and loves a challenge.”

Love Island star Nelson said he was in “disbelief” after passing the course.

“I can remember, at one point, telling myself, ‘Stay still’, because I was swaying, I was that tired,” he said.

“I don’t know how many hours we’d been up at that point.

“I can just remember being that delirious, I must’ve looked drunk.

“And then, obviously, it was pure elation, when he said that we passed and I was just over the moon and grabbed the other guys.

“That was one of the proudest moments of my life, I think. For sure.”

Paralympic athlete Davies said that after he was told he had passed the course it was “hard to process” what had happened.

However he added that he was “immensely proud”.

“To be honest, it was just elation, just so happy it was over,” he said.

“I’m not a man that’s very, very emotional, but I don’t think I’ve cried as much as I did on that show.”

TV personalities Vicky Pattison and Ulrika Jonsson, singer Jake Quickenden and BMX and track world champion Shanaze Reade were among the cohort of 12 celebrities who took part in the series.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins sees contestants leave behind their comfortable homes and head into the wilds of the Inner Hebrides in Scotland to the remote island of Raasay to complete an assessment course.