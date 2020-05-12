Thomas & Friends at 75: The best celebrity guests

The beloved anthropomorphic steam engine, a favourite of generations of children, first appeared in the Reverend Wilbert Awdry’s The Railway Series books, originally published in 1945.
The TV adaption arrived in 1984 and proved a hit with viewers, with the colourful cast of characters – including engines Thomas and Percy, as well as railway overseer the Fat Controller – captivating young audiences.
Thomas & Friends celebrates its 75th anniversary on Tuesday and to mark the occasion here are some of the show’s best celebrity guests:
Actor Hugh Bonneville pictured in the sound booth recording the voice of the engine Merlin who he stars as in the new movie "Thomas and Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor". The 70-minute movie is the twelfth to be released by the world-famous children's franchise and will be screened in over 70 countries worldwide from this summer, including in cinemas in the UK from 25th August.
The Downton Abbey star voiced Merlin in 2017’s Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor.
Merlin is a ‘stealth engine’ who believes he has the power to make himself invisible.
Bonneville described the character as “rather enchanting”.
Image shows Harry, The Duke of Sussex photographed in January this year during the recording of his on-camera introduction to the new animated special "Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine". The 22-minute episode features Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales as a child and has been produced as part of Thomas and Friends' 75th anniversary celebrations this year. The special will be screened in the US on Netflix on 01 May and in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! at 09:05am on 02 May before it is then aired in other countries this year. The Royal Engine will see Thomas the Tank Engine travel to London for the first time and introduces a new character, Duchess of Loughborough, who is voiced by actress Rosamund Pike.
Not content with Hollywood stars, Thomas & Friends took a regal route for 75th anniversary special The Royal Engine.
Harry provided an on-camera introduction to the episode and told of his “fond memories” of growing up watching the show.
Pike lends her voice to the royal train, called the Duchess of Loughborough.