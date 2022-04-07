Leading Irish stars from the film and comedy arenas are set to light up tomorrow night’s Late Late Show.

One of Ireland's most popular comedians Dara Ó Briain will drop by to talk about his current comedy tour 'So...Where Were We?' and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.

Three Irish Child of Deaf Adults or CODAs, Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O'Reilly, will discuss the positive impact that growing up the children of deaf adults has had on their lives. Their appearance comes as the film CODA made a splash at this year’s Oscars.

Sing Street star Ferdia Walsh-Peelo also featured in the Oscar-winning film CODA. The 22-year-old will discuss the highlights of his career so far and what is next on the horizon for the Wicklow native. He will also perform on the show with his new band The Fynches.

Meanwhile, RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.