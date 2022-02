A view of the crowd at Longitude Festival 2019 in Marlay Park, Dublin. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Welcome to the second of our 'This week in pop culture' quizzes.

Current affairs can feel pretty heavy but thankfully we're here to recap the weird, wonderful and everything inbetween from the world of showbiz.

So if you're a die-hard pop consumer, occasionally onlooker or merely passing connoisseur, you can put your celebrity knowledge to the test in our weekly quiz.

Enjoy!