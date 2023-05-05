‘This one is for my friend Charlie Bird’ – Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Charlie as he rocks RDS in first of three shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage at the RDS this evening. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Bruce Springsteen rocks the crowd at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Bruce Springsteen and Stevie van Zandt on stage at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Bruce Springsteen has dedicated a version of his hit song ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to “my friend Charlie Bird” as he wowed fans in the RDS tonight.

“This one is for my friend Charlie Bird”, Springsteen said as he played the song, before receiving a standing ovation from the sold out gig.

Springsteen had Dublin rocking as he took to the stage for the first of three gigs at the RDS between Friday and Tuesday..

The American rock legend hit the stage just after 7.30pm much to the delight of tens of thousands in attendance.

The New Jersey native donned a short-sleeved black shirt and black jeans alongside the E Street Band.

It’s expected close to 90,000 will attend his gigs in the next five days in Dublin. They will be serenaded with Springsteen’s classics from his decades-long career, including, Born to Run, I’m on Fire, Glory Days and Dancing in the Dark.

Stevie van Zandt of the E Street Band was pictured holding aloft a guitar bedecked in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as he played alongside Springsteen in the Friday evening sunshine.