This Morning beats Piers Morgan to daytime TV award

This Morning has scooped the Best Daytime show honour at the National Television Awards.

The programme fended off competition from fellow ITV show Good Morning Britain, hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Morgan sat sour-faced in the O2 Arena when This Morning was named the winner and his rivals took to the stage.

After years of awards success for This Morning and its partnership of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Morgan had said he would go vegan for a week if he was voted to victory with his show.

But This Morning won once again on the night, after the show celebrated 30 years on the small screen.

Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe attend the National Television Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London. (Ian West/PA)

Morgan was filmed close up on the ITV coverage of the awards ceremony, and did not look pleased with the outcome of the viewers’ vote.

Schofield said on collecting the award: “Thank you so, so much for voting for us. We never take it for granted. Our This Morning family are amazing. Our viewers are part of the This Morning family.”

Willoughby added: “This is a special year for This Morning.”

Both hosts expressed how “lucky” they were to work with each other every day, and thanked the staff of the show.

Richard Madden claimed the award for Best Drama Performance for Bodyguard, and thanked his female co-star saying: “The biggest thank you goes to Keeley Hawes. You couldn’t ask for a better, more talented actress.”

Richard Madden at the NTAs (Ian West/PA)

Bodyguard also won in its own right, being named the Best New Drama.

James Moore, who plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale, was named the Best Newcomer to a rousing ovation from the crowd.

The disabled actor said: “I never thought I would be here. This shows the progression that we need in this day and age. This means the world to me.”

