Filming for the third and final season of Derry Girls is to begin soon.

The upcoming third season of the hit comedy Derry Girls is to be the show’s last, Lisa McGee, the show’s creator has said.

Derry Girls became an instant hit upon the release of the first season in 2018, but McGee said the show was always intended to be a coming-of-age production and that it was always the plan to “say goodbye after three series”.

The show tracks the adolescence of five teenagers in Derry as they “slowly..very slowly..start to become adults,” McGee said, announcing that the third season was indeed on its way.

Filming for the third season will begin soon after a lengthy delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, despite being renewed close to 18 months ago.

“Who knows if Erin, Claire, Orla, Michelle and James return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us.

“We’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure,” McGee said in a letter to fans this afternoon.

Lisa said Derry Girls is “a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It’s been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.

“I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us”.

Ms McGee paid special homage to the crew that filmed the show and Channel 4, which she said was: “the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show”.

