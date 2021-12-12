Third place announced on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 2021 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants (ITV)

Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has placed third in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pop star, 32, was first to leave the castle during Sunday night’s grand final at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

In making the final, Bridge beat her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part in the programme in Australia in 2016 and came fifth.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller will now battle it out to be crowned king of the castle.

She was ‘All Fired Up’ to face her fears and did just that! @frankiebridge has had an incredible journey and finishes in third place! 🏰 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/MjX4IqmNA5 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021

The three finalists faced challenges alone in a bid to win a last dinner together, with Miller trying to win starters, Gregson aiming to secure main courses and Bridge on desserts.

It comes after French football star David Ginola narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, being eliminated from the ITV series on Saturday’s episode following a public vote.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ahead of his final trial, Miller said: “To be in the final, never saw that coming. So thankful mate.”

It's official, we have our Final 3! Tomorrow night, either @dannybmiller, @frankiebridge or @simongregson123 will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle 👑



Head over to the app now to vote for your winner! 🏰 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4a0LItXjxy — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 11, 2021

His challenge involved wearing a large transparent helmet which was filled with “castle critters” including cockroaches every two minutes – with every two minutes he endured earning a star.

Singing to distract himself, he admitted: “Wow, it’s intense this, isn’t it?”

Gregson faced an eating trial in which he was tasked with consuming pig’s eye, which he described as tasting like “a pork scratching (left) in your pocket for a week”, and in a first for the programme, goat tongue.

Donnelly joked: “Any feedback is gratefully received.”

Last night, we said au revoir to David after his formidable Castle experience, but what are the first things Mr Ginola will be getting up to now he is out? 👀 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/D4X16qgZBO — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021

Then he drank a bowl of fermented castle gruel made of fermented egg, tofu, plums and more.

McPartlin and Donnelly joked that he had eaten a whole farmyard by the end of the challenge and started singing “Steve McDonald ate a farm” – a reference to his Coronation Street character.

Bridge was locked inside a tomb for 10 minutes with an increasing number of snakes, with the final two minutes served in total darkness.

The singer started repeating her dessert choice to herself, saying: “Apple crumble, apple crumble.”

McPartlin remarked that the challenge was “hardcore”.

After their successes, the trio sat down at a table covered in a white cloth for their final meal and reflected on their respective experiences on the show.

Bridge opted for baked camembert, a roast beef dinner, apple crumble and custard and white chocolate fingers.

Gregson, meanwhile, chose prawn cocktail, lamb chops, mash and peppercorn sauce on the side, Eton mess and chocolate.

Miller had halloumi fries, a full English breakfast, a cheeseboard and chocolate.

As they ate, Bridge said: “The friendships you make in here are ridiculous really.”

The ITV show has been on air since November 21 and has had an eventful three weeks, including having to remove intruders on two separate occasions.

The celebrity contestants were also evacuated from camp for a few days and taken to separate locations without phones, internet or TVs as a precaution as Storm Arwen caused damage to the production.

Following three days off air, the show returned after the production team worked around the clock to get it back up and running.

This year’s series also saw TV presenter Richard Madeley exit the show early after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill. Having broken the Covid bubble, he was not able to return to the programme.

The show returned to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.