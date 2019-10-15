Thin Lizzy nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

ICONIC Irish rock band Thin Lizzy have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time next year.

The late Phil Lynott’s band are one of 16 acts on the shortlist for next year’s ceremony, which also includes Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, and the Notorious B.I.G.

The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 2020.

To be eligible for the prestigious award, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

From January 10, fans can go to Google and search “Vote Rock Hall 2020” or any nominee name plus “vote” to cast a ballot with Google.

They are also able to vote at rockhall.com.

Thin Lizzy are also the stars of a new set of stamps issued by An Post to commemorate the iconic rock band’s 50th anniversary.

An Post released the two new stamps in Dublin earlier this month at a ceremony attended by Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott’s daughters Sarah andCathleen, his grandchildren and ex-wife, Caroline.

However, former manager Terry O’Neill said the accolade comes a year too early.

“They could have changed the dates. It was a simple enough thing to do,” Mr O’Neill said previously.

“Instead they behaved like Boris Johnson or Donald Trump and steamrolled ahead without trying to rectify this. I have credibility on this.”

Online Editors