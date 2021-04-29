Theresa May’s former communications director appointed to BBC board

Sir Robbie Gibb has been appointed to the BBC’s board (PA)

Sir Robbie Gibb, a former communications director at No 10 under Theresa May, has been appointed to the BBC’s board.

It is understood that Sir Robbie, who had a 25-year career at the BBC before spending two years in Downing Street under the Conservative prime minister, was appointed by the Government.

The BBC reported that he will start as the board member for England on May 7.

Since leaving frontline politics, Sir Robbie has written articles criticising the broadcaster.

“The BBC has been culturally captured by the woke-dominated group think of some of its own staff,” he wrote in the Telegraph last year.

“There is a default Left-leaning attitude from a metropolitan workforce mostly drawn from a similar social and economic background.”

