‘There's something lovely about sharing clothes with friends’ – Laura Whitmore talks sustainable living

Laura Whitmore has said “there's something lovely in sharing clothes with friends” as she revealed her top tips on having a sustainable lifestyle.

The Irish presenter is an ambassador for the Sky Ocean Rescue and WWF Ocean Hero Campaign and has become increasingly passionate about sustainability in recent years.

Laura revealed she still shares and borrows clothes from friends, a tradition she began as a university student.

“I used to do it when I lived in a house share at university all the time.

“And then you think when you can afford to buy new clothes you should but actually, there's something lovely in sharing and borrowing clothes from friends,” she told the London Independent.

Laura also uses clothing rental sites, adding: “I love the whole clothes rental phenomenon like Hurr and My Wardrobe HQ."

The 34-year-old said that while she’s not completely meat-free, she has made an effort to cut down on animal products.

“Vegetarian dishes shouldn’t be boring, but a lot of restaurants leave a lot to be desired.

“They just take the meat away and leave veg and potatoes (though I love potatoes) and there’s no flavour.

“I eat fish and chicken about once or twice a week, but I definitely find it easier to cook vegetarian now and I make an effort to cut down on animal products as much as possible,” she said.

The broadcaster also revealed that she wears a lot of sustainable clothing and is a fan of sustainable brands Always B U, Thought Clothing and Dare 2 B.

Laura announced last December that she is expecting her first child with her husband Iain Stirling.

To announce the news, Laura took to social media with a snap of a Guns N’Roses babygro that says ‘coming 2021’ on it.

The couple secretly wed in Dublin last year after dating since 2017.

Online Editors