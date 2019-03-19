Entertainment

Tuesday 19 March 2019

There’s a lot of dystopia around, says Charlie Brooker

He explained that despair at the world showed people cared and were paying attention.

Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker attending the Royal Television Society Programme Awards (Ian West/PA)
Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker attending the Royal Television Society Programme Awards (Ian West/PA)

By Craig Simpson, Press Association

Charlie Brooker has said he takes heart from how bad the world appears to be.

The creator of haunting dystopian scenarios in Black Mirror said that there is “a lot of dystopia around” in the modern age, but he is encouraged by people’s pessimism.

Brooker spoke to the Press Association at the Royal Television Society Awards in London.

He explained that despair at the world showed people cared and were paying attention.

Brooker said: “There is a lot of dystopia around at the moment.

“Strangely I tend to get more optimistic when people, generally, get more pessimistic.

“Because then I think it means that everyone’s paying attention to how f***** everything is.

“So weirdly, I’m surprisingly optimistic at the moment because everything looks like s***.”

Brooker added that Black Mirror sought to add more variety to its dark tone, saying: “We’ve introduced more elements of hope, only to snatch them away.”

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top