There are better days ahead, says Love Island’s Dr Alex George

Dr Alex George has reflected on the anniversary of the first national lockdown, saying: “There is always hope of a better day.”

The former Love Island star, who was appointed as a youth mental health ambassador for the Government earlier this year, also praised the “incredible NHS”.

He wrote on Instagram: “A year ago today we went into the first lockdown. I could never have imagined the year that followed.

“The speed we went from a few isolated cases, to entire departments of Covid patients, was terrifying.

“As we approach 130,000 deaths in the UK, I would like to take a moment to honour those who lost their lives. I know that I will never forget the people that I cared for, it will stay with me my entire life.

“I send my love to all those who have lost loves ones during the last year.

“I would also like to take a moment to reflect on how incredible the NHS has been throughout, we pulled together and looked after each other as well as giving 150% for our patients.

“We had to adapt and learn quickly, this photo was taken when we still knew virtually nothing about Covid. It has been a privilege and an honour to work alongside you all.

“As we look forward, to the future, I hope and believe that there are better days ahead.”

Dr George has been campaigning for better mental health support following the death of his younger brother, Llyr, last year.

He wrote: “Personally, it has been the hardest year of my life, thank you to each and everyone of you that got me through. There is always hope of a better day.”

The A&E doctor appeared on ITV reality programme Love Island in 2018.

