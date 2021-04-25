Theatre audiences ready to return, says Everybody’s Talking About Jamie producer

The Apollo theatre in London will be one of the venues where young producers will showcase their work (Ian West/PA)

Theatre producer Nica Burns says audiences are ready to return to performances.

Burns, the producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, has announced a festival giving young producers the chance to put their work on in the West End.

She said people are hankering to get back to the theatre.

We welcome the news that theatres will be able to reopen in England from 17 May, at the earliest, with social distancing.

We'll be in touch with all ticket holders in the coming weeks with further plans and we thank you for your patience. #theshowmustgoon 🎭 — Nimax Theatres (@NimaxTheatres) February 22, 2021

“I think people are ready to come back. We make people happy. Everyone has earned the right to be happy in these dark days,” she said.

“Just come out, know that you are safe with all the Covid preventative measures and have a great night out,” Burns, who is chief executive of Nimax Theatre, said.

The Rising Stars Festival showcases the work of 23 producers making their West End debuts.

“The shows are really good. With these enterprising young producers, if they are the future of British theatre, it is looking great,” she said.

“Producers make shows happen.”

Plays, musicals, concerts and one-off events, featuring the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Kathy Burke, will run from May to September in six Nimax-owned theatres (the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville) as part of the Festival.

Theatres, as well as cinemas, comedy clubs, amusement arcades and bingo halls can open from mid-May.

Information is at www.nimaxtheatres.com

PA Media