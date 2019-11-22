This is an extraordinary story about an Irishwoman's journey through life with a saxophone.

Zandra, Queen of Jazz: Extraordinary story of an Irishwoman’s journey through life with a sax

Josephine Alexandra 'Zandra' Mitchell, from a musical family in Phibsborough, was recruited to a touring jazz orchestra in the interwar years. She fetched up in Berlin during WWII, playing what the Nazis considered to be "degenerate" music.

Written and performed by Roseanne Lynch, the play follows Zandra from her Dublin childhood sneaking into concerts, to her arthritic old age in a holiday house in Donegal. Along the way we get the story of her unlucky romances, including having to give a baby up for adoption, and a marriage to a man 20 years her junior.

The most interesting part of the story is the account of her running a jazz orchestra in Nazi Germany, then running for cover in bomb shelters as the Red Army approaches.

Director Katherine Soloviev uses music and movement to inject the one-woman show with a stylish dynamism. Lynch's performance is elegant and poised.

However, there is a timidity to the script that avoids emotional confrontation with, for example, the fate of her Jewish musician colleague. This restraint prevents the show from reaching real dramatic intensity. Still, a theatrical curio which brings an untold story vividly to life.

Indo Review