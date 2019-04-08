Young Offenders star Chris Walley wins Olivier Award

The Young Offenders star Chris Walley has received an Olivier Award.

The prestigious awards are handed out annually and this year's ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night.

Walley received the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for his role in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at the Noel Coward Theatre.

He starred in the West End production last year opposite Charlie Murphy and Aidan Turner.

The 24-year-old actor, who grew up in Glanmire, Cork, has been acting since he was eight years old and ultimately earned a place at prestigious London drama school Rada - he was one of 28 out of 3,500 applicants.

He was offered the place while filming The Young Offenders which started life as a movie in 2016 before the BBC commissioned two TV series and a Christmas special.

Here is a list of the Olivier Awards winners in full:

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Music

Come From Away – Book, Music And Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best New Dance Production

Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

– Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

– Best Entertainment And Family

A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

– Best Theatre Choreographer

Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Musical

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

– Best Actress In A Musical

Sharon D Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

– Cunard Best Revival

Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Best New Comedy

Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre

Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre

– White Light Award For Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

– Royal Albert Hall Award For Best Sound Design

Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Best Costume Design

Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium

– Blue-I Theatre Technology Award For Best Set Design

Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

– Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noel Coward Theatre

– Best New Opera Production

Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

– Outstanding Achievement In Opera

The ensemble Of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum

– Best Actor

Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– Best Actress

Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke Of York’s Theatre

– Sir Peter Hall Award For Best Director

Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance At Young Vic and Noel Coward Theatre

– American Airlines Best New Play

The Inheritance at Young Vic And Noel Coward Theatre

– Mastercard Best New Musical

Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

– Society Of London Theatre Special Award

Sir Matthew Bourne

Online Editors