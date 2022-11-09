William Tell at the Gaiety: Bucolic tale fails to hit moving target of imperial aggression

David Ireland as Gessler and Máire Flavin as Mathilde in William Tell. Photo by Pat Redmond

Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s final opera Guillaume Tell is a morally fierce engagement with Swiss patriotism. It was first performed in Paris in 1829 and is based on a Friedrich Schiller play from 1804.

Sung in French, with English surtitles, this co-production between Switzerland’s Nouvel Opéra Fribourg and Irish National Opera is a lavish show with great riches of design. It is a magnificent sound experience; the rousing choral numbers will blow any remaining Covid cobwebs out of your ears.

Schiller’s play deals with the Swiss struggle for independence from the Habsburg Empire in the early 14th century. The country-folk’s idyllic pastoral life is poisoned by their tyrannous Austrian ruler Gessler, who forces them to bow down to his hat.

William Tell refuses and there follows the trial of his archery skills, whereby he must shoot an apple off his son’s head. There is also a love story across the divide, where Mathilde (Máire Flavin), a princess of the ruling class, falls in love with Arnold, a member of the revolutionary party. The energy is all very post-Enlightenment and French revolutionary.

A bucolic ideal is evoked in costume designer Severine Besson’s pale pretty pastels, starkly contrasted with a violent red for the belligerent rulers. Excellent choreography by Nicole Morel upends ballet classics with wobbly arabesques and playful jetés, full of satiric mischief.

Chorus movement is superb, with bodies constantly creating shapes against Jamie Vartan’s spare design. Sinéad Wallace’s lighting is good on drama, but with occasional annoying pools of darkness on faces.

Soprano Amy Ní Fhearraigh is a moving presence as Tell’s son Jemmy, her voice particularly effective in the big group numbers. There is much masculine singing energy, with the trio of Arnold Melchtal (Jesús León, tenor), Tell (Brett Polegato, baritone) and Walter Furst (Lukas Jakobski, bass) creating memorable moments.

The story is about a European nation state fighting off an imperial aggressor, so the war in Ukraine casts an uncanny, unmentioned, shade. INO first scheduled this production before the pandemic, but now in a more politically charged environment, this charming bucolic treatment feels like it lacks urgency. World events move fast and so should opera.

