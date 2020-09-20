What lies beneath: Stevie Smith and the Willow by Sarah Pickstone

Born two months premature, on this day in 1902, Florence Margaret Smith almost died. Her mother's diary recorded how "the doctor had given up all hope". She was called Peggy by her family; a third name, a nickname acquired in her 20s, is the one she's now known by: Stevie Smith - Stevie is a reference to her smallness, after a famous jockey of the time.

When Stevie was three, her father abandoned his family. Mother and two daughters moved to London, settling in Palmers Green. Stevie lived there for the rest of her life. She worked as a secretary, and wrote novels and poems. Her line drawing accompanying her famous 1957 poem Not Waving But Drowning became central to Sarah Pickstone's painting Stevie Smith and the Willow (pictured), the 2012 winner of the John Moores Painting Prize.

"Story, description, psychological dynamic" always appealed to Manchester-born Pickstone. Attracted to "an expression of freedom in writing, Pickstone admires how those writers "create a form that has a tremendous sense of connection and multiplicity" and how "they can break things open, change form in order to change thinking, a political act!".

And for Pickstone, Stevie Smith, like writers Ali Smith and Woolf, "has tremendous wit and humour that is entirely restorative".

Pickstone studied at Newcastle and at the Royal Academy; she won the Rome Prize for painting and spent a year in Italy.

Having worked in watercolour for 15 years, at home during lockdown she painted camellias on tea towels - "a bit tricky to work on and they looked more like patches of ketchup than camellias" - and now back in her Cubitt London studio, she is working on a series of oil paintings called The Penis Paintings, based on fertility god Dionysus, god of wine, art, vegetation and fertility.

With Stevie Smith and the Willow, the tree came first. "I drew and drew a very specific willow tree in the Japanese garden in Regent's Park - without doubt a posh park with beautiful planting and designed to an order and plan, but it has areas of dark too and great melancholy. Everyone knows how beautiful a willow can be, like no other in spring, when the fronds of the tree sprout zippers of bronze yellow and lime-green."

Then as she read her old Stevie Smith Collected Poems and Drawings one day and began to draw, "the strands of Smith's hair in the drawing became, just became the fronds of the tree. Magic.

"At that time the painting seemed to be about renewal and the possibility of carrying on. I confess to borrowing Smith's drawing because I think I wanted her help. The painting is about needing poetry, about the life force of art to restore. It's quite a dark poem and I wanted to make it something slightly more joyful."

An oil, enamel and acrylic work on aluminium panel, it's "as light an image as I've ever painted" but "it's incredibly important for me to get the surface -artists call it the support, which is lovely isn't it?".

Smith's poem speaks of the not-waving-but-drowning figure as 'the dead man'. Is her accompanying drawing of him too? Smith herself said: "It's a tightrope business, this pulling oneself together, and can give rise to misunderstandings which may prove fatal, as in this poem I wrote about a poor fellow who got drowned" but does Pickstone think Smith's line drawing, which Pickstone incorporated into her painting, is gender specific?

"Crikey, that's quite a literal reading!" says Pickstone. "Girls are used to reading he and thinking she! Take God for example." It seems to me that the poem is all about misreading the signs - the impossibility of empathy."

And in Pickstone's view the figure is "not so gendered - I have a son with long hair" but the figure also "seems to take on the image of many early Italian Baptism paintings, Masolino da Panicale, in the Baptistery of Castiglione Olona, for example. Perhaps there is something grimly resigned about the face that went with the mood of the poem."

Awarded the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry in 1969, Smith, during her private audience, told Queen Elizabeth that she had written "rather a lot about murder lately" and the royal smile "got rather fixed". Stevie Smith did, in many of her poems, write about death but in Sarah Pickstone's inspired painting, there is also light and life and energy.

Sarah Pickstone's Park Notes, an anthology of writing and art inspired by a London park, is published by Daunt Books @sarahpickstone

