What lies beneath: STARE by Neil Dunne

Neil Dunne's background might seem confined. He grew up in the Liberties and primary, secondary school and college all happened within a couple of kilometres - but this wonderful colourist's work expands the imagination.

His family background helped him develop his own creative path. "My dad is an actor and artist, my mam works in management in the performance industry."

At secondary school, "a really amazing teacher, Ciaran Kirwan, was and still is a mentor". He developed in Dunne "a very liberal and multi-disciplinary approach to art" and introduced him to silk-screen printing - a medium he has mastered.

Initially, Dunne's subject matter was "looser and less cohesive" but study of Renaissance paintings helped him find his own distinct language and style, and his works (on canvas, gouache, charcoal or screenprint) have an energy that is both vibrant and assured.

Now 29 and with a BA and MFA from NCAD, "constantly learning and developing" is Dunne's mantra. He spent the summer of 2013 at the Dieu Donné in Brooklyn, "a buzzing, vibrant place" where he had first-hand access to Chuck Close, Mel Edwards, Jim Dine, Chris Saucedo. "These artists, so established, were so welcoming and open. I distinctly remember getting into such vibrant conversations with Chris about his time in Ireland or Mel Edwards always asking me to pop round and pick him up a can of Coke, while he was in the middle of his work, because of the heat in NY."

Artists Brian Maguire, Ida Ekblad, Paddy Graham, David Booth, James Earley inspire Dunne, as do musicians Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital, Kojaque, The Mary Wallopers. Dunne believes that "all the creative elements - visual, auditory, performance - become amalgamated in some way; each informs the other, consciously or subconsciously".

And Francis Bacon influenced this work, STARE. Made during lockdown, it is "in some ways self-reflective. I wanted the work to suggest the idea of frustration or in some way anger. I think we all feel a little bit of that in times like this".

A two-toned background and that curved divide often feature in Bacon.

"Bacon captures a sense of internal struggle with his painting, and the colour and use of perspective is most certainly derived from his work; those oranges complement the tones so well it would be a shame not to capitalise on it."

That said, the achievement is Dunne's own. Spontaneous yet energetically controlled, the shapes, the shadows and the contrasting colours, the brushwork, the sprayed surfaces, the drips all surround those staring eyes. Abstract aspects become figurative, and though the eyes and nose are scarcely revealed, their brilliant painterliness ensures that all eyes are on them. Compositionally, Dunne "will begin with one element and let the rest of the painting evolve around it. The eyes have a wariness to them, distrustful perhaps but they've certainly seen a lot."

What they've seen, he's not saying.

The darker colour palette "induced by the zeitgeist at the moment" resulted in the "earthy browns and greys in my current work and I have an affinity to black".

In STARE, the black in the lower section is also found up above and whiter shades, a squiggle, subtle touches of red or green, broader strokes and smudges are used to extraordinary effect. The viewer sees what has been done - that is part of the pleasure - yet our not knowing how it has been achieved so confidently heightens our admiration for the work.

This is a large piece - 1.7m x 1.4m. "A big element of my work is scale" and canvas allows Dunne to work to any size. "Canvas is also weighted within art history. It embodies centuries of creative thinking and it's nice to be part of that."

And, for Dunne, what is the artist's role within society? He sees "art as a platform for social observation. All artists capture a little element of the world whether they know it or not and, on a socio-political level, art has an ability to convey struggle or raise awareness.

"In some ways, I think my art can fit into that bracket: the very nature of studying particular spaces or places has the weight of history and personal experience behind it. I try not to impose a strict set of ideologies onto an audience. Interpretation is of the utmost importance, and detailing the gravity of a situation might not always have the same effect as the audience figuring out something themselves."

So, STARE looks at us and, figuring it out, we stare back.

OUTLIER, New Work by Neil Dunne SO Fine Art Editions, until October 24. Digital catalogue available, www.neildunne.art; instagram: neildunnestudio

