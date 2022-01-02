What Lies Beneath: Renoir’s midwinter vista is bursting with life and joy

Pierre Auguste Renoir Skaters in the Bois de Boulogne

Bleak midwinter? High skies and crisp weather are invigorating and Pierre Auguste Renoir’s painting of ice skaters conveys a wonderful feeling of health and liveliness and friendship.

Though Renoir hated the cold, this was painted outdoors when he was 26 and signed, A. Renoir 68, lower left. Men, women, children and several dogs are randomly arranged. Foreground figures are more defined with splashes of red and purple and details like the braziers, the bushes dusted with snow, a tall pine tree create a very attractive scene.

The Bois de Boulogne in suburban Paris, a public park since 1852 is, as the name suggests, woodland. However, the 2,000-acre park also includes landscaped gardens, a chateau, a zoo, greenhouses containing 100,000 plants and an artificial lake that froze over in 1868.

Renoir was born in Limoges in 1841. The family moved to Paris when he was three. There, Renoir joined the St Eustache Church boys’ choir where choirmaster Charles Gounod recognised the boy’s talent for singing.

However, the family couldn’t afford music lessons and Renoir left school at 13 to work in a porcelain factory. The factory owner spotted talent, encouraged him to take art lessons and Renoir began by copying paintings in the Louvre in 1860, from 1864 he began painting en plein air.

Women, children, groups of friends at lunch, flowers, fields, water in dappled sunlight, were his speciality.

Asked how he managed to produce such natural tints and shapely forms in his nudes Renoir replied “I just keep painting till I feel like pinching. Then I know it’s right.”

There are over 6,000 canvases and Renoir always painted from life. In his ‘Ball at the Moulin de la Galette’, for example, Renoir sat at the outdoor garden dance hall and his friends helped him move his materials back and forth to his studio.

Video of the Day

His 1867 painting of his lover Lise Tréhot, ‘Lise with a Parasol’, was his first real success and Renoir was part of the first Impressionist exhibition in 1874. He went to Algeria, to Italy to see the Titians, to Spain for Velázquez. He met Wagner in Sicily and painted his portrait in 35 minutes.

In 1890 Renoir married Aline Victorine Charigot, a dressmaker, 20 years younger, who modelled for him and with whom he already had a son. They had two more boys and all three, Pierre, Jean, Claude, were creative. In Renoir’s ‘Le Déjeuner des Canotiers’, Aline is the woman in the flower-trimmed hat with the dog.

Renoir suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, moved to Cagnes-sur-Mer on the Cote d’Azur in 1892 and despite a worsening condition he continued to paint. A bandaged hand held the paintbrush, a palette was fixed to the arm of his wheelchair.

“The pain passes,” said Renoir, “But the beauty remains.” In his 70s Renoir said his ambition was to be able to paint a white napkin.

A curator in San Francisco once told David Hockney that he hated Renoir. “I was shocked by that,” Hockney said, and he asked him: “What would you use to describe your feelings for Hitler then? Poor old Renoir. He hadn’t done anything terrible; he’d painted some pictures that pleased a lot of people. It’s awful to say you hate him for doing it!”

That’s the spirit, Mr Hockney. It’s a new year. Get your skates on.

On show Two to view

Harry Clarke

Phantoms & Phantasies: Harry Clarke Watercolours

Twenty-three of Harry Clarke’s sinister and romantic watercolours and pen and ink drawings — including his preparatory studies for The Eve of St Agnes window and his illustrations for Robert Graves’s ‘Star-Talk’ and Edgar Allen Poe’s Tales of Mystery and Imagination — contain fascinating details.

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, until February 14

Cora Cummins and Saoirse Higgins

On Steady Ground / Unsteady Ground

Using etching, video, photography and sculpture, artists Cora Cummins and Saoirse Higgins explore their interest in the environment, the changing landscape and what seems permanent. Cummins and Higgins, based in Dún Laoghaire, look globally towards Everest and the Orkney Islands Archipelago and create a dialogue between environmental change and personal change.

Municipal Gallery, dlr Lexicon, Dún Laoghaire, until March 13