What lies beneath: Kate MacDonagh on seeing the wood for the trees in Japan

Dublin-based Kate MacDonagh was born in Sligo, lived in High Street where her parents had the Bonne Chère restaurant and “at that time Sligo was a lively, lived-in town. Families lived over shops and businesses. The street was our playground”.

MacDonagh remembers opening a wooden box of oil paints, seeing “tubes of colour and little bottles of golden liquid, varnish and linseed oil”. She painted boxes and wine bottles with dots of pure colour and “I placed the bottles by the window to see the glimmering colours shine through”.

Her father, a founding member of Sligo Drama Circle, taught her how to paint when theatre sets for Synge, Wilde and O’Casey “were built and painted in our backyard. He also showed me how to make papier-mâché masks for the WB Yeats dance plays and these intriguing and exotic plays influenced by the Japanese Noh Theatre that first sowed the seeds of interest in Japanese art and theatre”.

Aged 12 she remembers making “an abstract work that totally connects with what I am doing today”. At Limerick College of Art, MacDonagh explored paint, watercolour, sculpture, printmaking. Today “my medium is watercolour. When I paint, I paint like a printmaker and when I print, I print in a painterly way”.

Residencies in Madrid, New York and Japan have influenced her work. “My colour palette changed during the years I lived in Spain. The sunlight moved into the frame. I learned a lot about pigments. Ochres, vermilions, cerulean blues. Pure magic!”

In New York, at the Bob Blackburn Studio, MacDonagh experienced “diverse artistic and cultural backgrounds” and studied “colour viscosity, a process that exploits varying viscosities of oil based inks to lay three or more colours on a single intaglio plate”.

But Japan, says MacDonagh, “has had the strongest influence on my life and work. After my first trip, I was hooked. I loved the Japanese approach to work, learning, living; the appreciation for nature and the attitude to time have had a profound effect on how I live my life. My approach to work has become more reflective with a stronger interest in working with sustainable materials”.

In Japan, MacDonagh mastered the Mokuhanga printmaking technique; and The Mokuhanga Sisters, an international group of nine artists, was formed “with the intention to emphasise the sense of community that exists across cultural and geographical borders”.

Mokuhanga is a sustainable Japanese, water-based, woodblock printing technique. “Using washi (hand-made paper) watercolours and baren (a hand-held bamboo disc) the colour and the paper become one, unlike European woodcut where the ink sits on the surface of the paper. Mokuhanga because of its sensuous, meditative qualities is a slow, quiet process.”

Her signature colours are blues, greys, ochres, but MacDonagh curated a red-palette group show to celebrate Dublin’s Graphic Studio’s 60th anniversary where she now teaches Mokuhanga. By happy chance, 60 is a magical number in Japan.

For Akai II, MacDonagh in addition to paper and pigment also used mica (made from the inside of oyster shell) which mixed with nori (rice paste) and water gives the colour a glimmering sheen. Akai in Japanese means red, a colour symbolising rebirth or new beginning. Japan itself means “where the Sun rises” and this calm, beautifully balanced, textured image takes us there.

‘Moving Still’ by MacDonagh, is at Ballinglen Art Foundation in Ballycastle, Co Mayo, from Friday until April 20. katemacdonagh.com; Instagram: kate_macdonagh

