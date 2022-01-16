| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What lies beneath: Crowley captures surreal nature of Covid on canvas

Dominique Crowley's 'Zoonosisocene' Expand
Work by Vadim Tuzov Expand

Close

Dominique Crowley's 'Zoonosisocene'

Dominique Crowley's 'Zoonosisocene'

Work by Vadim Tuzov

Work by Vadim Tuzov

/

Dominique Crowley's 'Zoonosisocene'

Niall MacMonagle

Dominique Crowley Zoonosisocene

Born in Benghazi, Dominique Crowley’s early memories are of Cameroon and Sierra Leone. The family moved to Galway, where her father is from, when Crowley was six, but she remembers “the noisy fruit bats that lived in the trees in our garden, the huge pythons, the sound of gorillas in the night jungle, giant spiders and moths”.

Most Watched

Privacy