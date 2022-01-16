What lies beneath: Crowley captures surreal nature of Covid on canvas

Dominique Crowley Zoonosisocene

Born in Benghazi, Dominique Crowley’s early memories are of Cameroon and Sierra Leone. The family moved to Galway, where her father is from, when Crowley was six, but she remembers “the noisy fruit bats that lived in the trees in our garden, the huge pythons, the sound of gorillas in the night jungle, giant spiders and moths”.

For Crowley, “art was a normal daily occurrence” when she was growing up. Her Maltese mother, artist Vicki Crowley, held art classes and throughout her teens Crowley would help out. “We would regularly take a well-known masterpiece and teach the children while telling them a story about the artist.”

Crowley studied medicine, worked in Ireland and the UK, took post-graduate exams and specialist training programmes. She also married and began a family, but always felt “I had just parked art, rather than given it up”. She worked on policy and on population health measures, studied toxicology and advised on the health effects of environmental pollutants.

Then, during a move to Canada with her husband, a consultant obstetrician, and children, Crowley switched from medicine to art. In Toronto she took a four-year BFA course in three years. The course featured painting, six-hour drawing classes twice a week with Greg Damery, ceramics, fabrication, printmaking and time-based media. She is grateful to have had some “old-school teachers who went through the basics”.

Back in Dublin, Crowley studied for an MFA in Art in the Contemporary World at NCAD, did a thesis by painting, the first time it had been done, and wrote a dissertation on the environment. “In my medical career my area of responsibility was environment and health and my interests migrated with me.”

Crowley’s art now focuses on the anthropocene — “a term not just about climate change, but about a set of conditions, past and present, that have brought civilization to this point”.

Winner of the RHA Graduate Studio Award 2020, Crowley is making the most of her studio space. On the walls of her pristine, well-organised studio is a commissioned portrait and new paintings she calls ‘The Museum Café’.

“It’s a place where you can meet people for a coffee, surrounded by stuffed animals in glass cases, a strange conflicted space, quietly violent, where people may or may not consider the reasons that these specimens were collected and displayed.”

Another recent painting is ‘Zoonosisocene’. Inspired by academic and feminist Donna Haraway, Crowley coined ‘Zoonosisocene’: “A word that aims to describe the pandemic as another manifestation of the anthropocene. It is the result of humankind’s encroachment on habitats in their need to continually extract resources. Zoonoses are illnesses in humans which originate in the animal kingdom. Salmonella, Brucellosis and Covid are examples.”

Crowley wanted to make one pandemic painting. “In August 2020 we were in Galway, thought we might have Covid and were referred to a testing centre at the old Galway airport”.

Crowley took some images on her phone, and is keen to explain this was before photography was banned. “We drove on the disused runway through traffic cones and were handed fresh masks by uniformed soldiers in surgical masks and gowns. The whole scene was surreal and had a suitably ominous feel.” But Crowley “loved the way the wind was blowing the flimsy paper gown, and the visual rhyme of the bollards and the stripy hut”.

It’s an ill wind...

This year Dominique Crowley has a solo show at Hillsboro Fine Art and a joint exhibition with Vicki Crowley at Kenny’s Gallery, Galway. dominique-crowley.format.com / Instagram: @dominique.crowley

