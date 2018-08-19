'What kind of society has kids sleeping in Garda stations?' – Joe Wright tackles homeless crisis in play bound for Dublin Fringe

Irish actor Joe Wright wrote Astronaut, a spoken word theatre piece, in 2016 following the takeover of Apollo house by Irish activists protesting the homeless crisis. Almost three years later the anger he channels in the piece still resonates as the crisis rages on in Ireland.

Irish actor Joe Wright wrote Astronaut, a spoken word theatre piece, in 2016 following the takeover of Apollo house by Irish activists protesting the homeless crisis. Almost three years later the anger he channels in the piece still resonates as the crisis rages on in Ireland.

“It’s such a let down in a sense [that little has changed in those three years],” says Joe, who is originally from Laytown, Co Meath.

“All these efforts that were made by the group who took over Apollo House, and people really got behind it, and then promises were made and within the first month they were proven to be broken. It’s only gotten worse since then. At the moment we're seeing kids sleeping in a Garda station – what kind of society is that?”

While Joe says he was originally angry about the situation, his attitude has changed slightly in that he has directed his energy inwards and now focuses on what he can do to help. And what he can do is shine a light on the issue through art.

“We, the people, can go out and march every day against this situation but we only really highlight it at Christmas. People have to take some responsibility. With the water charges [marching and protesting] did change something,” he says.

“From my point of view, the anger has mellowed now and I’m taking responsibility – I know I’m not going to change the world by myself, but I’m trying to aid the cause with what I can do and that’s be writing plays and performing. That’s my contribution and if it helps to raise awareness or kind of give someone who comes to see the show a kick up the arse that’s all I need from it.”

Joe plays a homeless man making his way around Dublin’s city centre in Astronaut, a combination of spoken word and multimedia, which he wrote during a quiet period in between acting jobs while he was living in London.

He performed to rave reviews at the Camden Fringe last year and he performed the show in his hometown in Drogheda for charity, as part of the Red Door project at Christmas. He’s now taking it to the Dublin Fringe for a five night run at The New Theatre, Temple Bar, next month, an apt location since that is largely where the play is set.

Earlier this year he debuted a new piece of theatre, Daft, at Smock Alley’s Scene + Heard Festival, a natural progression from Astronaut in that it tackles the rent crisis.

“Astronaut is not a heavy piece, but it’s a hard-hitting piece. Daft was a bit more comical and more absurd,” he says, adding that he faced his own rental struggles since returing from London to Dublin, which he has found to be more expensive.

“I was in a decent place for £400 a month over there. Over here I’m struggling to find a place for €550/€600. It’s madness, absolute madness. I’m living in Laytown at the moment but I’m moving in with a mate in Dublin in November. I’m lucky I have a mate. Not everyone does.”

Astronaut at The New Theatre, Temple Bar: Preview September 11, running September 12-14 at 6.30pm and on September 15 at 1pm and 8.30pm. Tickets €15/13 concession. For more information check out www.fringefest.com

Online Editors