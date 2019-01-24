Part gig, part play, Kate Stanley Brennan’s show hangs on a collection of songs by herself (written in the persona of MissKate) and Adam Fogarty, aka MathMan.

'Walk for Me' at Project Arts Centre: 'For those who find the theatre too contemplative and formal, this will give you a buzz'

We meet Mary Jane, a live-wire growing up in south county Dublin, negotiating Wes disco, going to UCD Freshers’ Week, and finally fetching up in New York’s nightclub scene.

Themes explored include unwanted pregnancy and unwanted sex. Stanley Brennan has a mellow voice and the songs have a contemporary, pop sound. She struts through the evening in funky, neon-coloured dance gear and the clubby dance routines are terrific — the audience loved them.

The writing bears echoes of Emmet Kirwan’s recent work, in its familiar, immediate subject matter, its druggy aura, and its neatly pleasing rhyme.

Video work by Bobofunk adds a sophisticated pop-art element to the mix of club atmosphere and theatre show. DJ Handsome Paddy makes his presence felt with zippy turntable work. For those who miss the element of narrative at gigs, this will give you a pleasing thrill. For those who find the theatre too contemplative and formal, this will give you a buzz. And Stanley Brennan, with her blonde extension mega-plaits, knows how to command the stage.

Walk For Me Project Arts Centre, Dublin until Jan 26

