Venus Patel wins top prize at RDS Visual Art Awards for her experimental short film ‘Eggshells’

Trans artist Venus Patel has scooped the top prize at the 2022 RDS Visual Art Awards for her experimental film that explores her own experience of a transphobic attack.

The Dublin-based California native and Honours Fine Arts graduate from the TU Dublin School of Art and Design (21) won the prestigious RDS Taylor Art Award for her experimental film called ‘Eggshells’ which deals with her own experience of being egged and yelled at by aggressors.

The annual award, which dates back to 1860, was announced on Thursday night at the opening of the annual exhibition celebrating emerging Irish artists at the RDS Concert Hall. An exhibition of the winners’ work runs at the concert hall from October 21 to 29.

Read More

The RDS Taylor Art Award is a cash prize of €10,000 and is awarded as first prize in the RDS Visual Art Awards to the person the judges believe to be the most promising emerging visual artist in that year. All visual art disciplines are considered for this award.

Some of Ireland’s most respected artists have won the award over the years including, Walter Osbourne, William Orpen, Mainie Jellett, Norah McGuinness, Séan Keating, Dorothy Cross and James Hanley.

“The film is cut into twelve different segments, each focusing on a different character performing with an egg in different contexts,” according to the award organisers.

“As Venus tries to process the event, the egg becomes its own symbol as it shows her journey of emotions, from sadness to internalised/externalised anger to finally acceptance and growth. The film uses performance, music, and dance in order to tumble through this journey. Venus’s references to cinema and theatre create a different feel for each segment of the film.”

Ms Patel was among 13 artists who were whittled down from a long list of 109 graduates whose work was judged by a team of five professional curators. Five of the top winners shared a prize pool of €30,000.

Meanwhile, visually impaired artist Orla Comerford, an Honours Fine Arts graduate of the National College of Art and Design, also won the RDS Members Art Fund Award and a cash prize of €5,000 for her interactive installation called ‘Oidhreacht.’

The panel described her work as an “exploration of glitch art and the question of who gets to see in high resolution are central themes in her practice.

Video of the Day

“Her intentional distortion, degradation and corruption of videos and images in order to create impressions, plays into these themes.”

Panel chair and Director of the Crawford Galley in Cork, Mary McCarthy said: “We were enthralled by the work of the 13 shortlisted artists which are included in the 2022 RDS Visual Art Awards exhibition curated by Aideen Barry. We are also very impressed by the ability of this year’s RDS Taylor Art Award winner, Venus Patel to turn a transphobic attack into an incredibly beautiful artwork.”

Artist and RDS Visual Art Awards Exhibition Curator Aideen Barry said: "Through a dark mirror we present to you the contemporary world reflected back at you the viewer.

"The artists selected for this year's RDS Visual Arts Awards exhibition represent the best of contemporary emerging Irish visual culture. They offer us a proposition of ideas and musings on the way this generation is navigating the topography of our unsettling world. It is uncertain, it is non-conforming, it is melancholic, at times humorous and challenging. Prepare to be sucked in.”

Geraldine Ruane, CEO of the RDS, said the annual awards and exhibition provides a platform for talented graduates to showcase their work. The prize fund represents a longstanding tradition of supporting emerging Irish talent.

“The prestigious RDS Taylor Art Award has been presented by the RDS since 1860 and is still one of the most important awards for emerging visual artists in Ireland today,” she said.