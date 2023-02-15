| 9.7°C Dublin

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Irish artists donate thousands of fine art prints in charity drive

Artists Alice Fitzgerald from Dublin and Kate Ormond O'Neill from Cork at the launch of the Mystery Tube Sale. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

More than 80 artists are donating thousands of fine art prints to relief efforts following the earthquakes which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

They are donating signed, limited edition prints to the fundraising project to help rebuild destroyed communities in eastern Turkey and northwest Syria.

