Turkey-Syria earthquake: Irish artists donate thousands of fine art prints in charity drive

More than 80 artists are donating thousands of fine art prints to relief efforts following the earthquakes which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

They are donating signed, limited edition prints to the fundraising project to help rebuild destroyed communities in eastern Turkey and northwest Syria.

For €50 members of the public can support the initiative by purchasing a ‘mystery tube’ containing one of the prints.

Sales proceeds will go towards providing humanitarian support through the Irish Red Cross, while purchasers receive a signed work of art unknown to them until they open their tube.

The Mystery Tube Sale has been organised by Hang Tough Editions based in the Hang Tough Studios in Portobello, Dublin, and will run until March 7.

Speaking at the launch of the event, organiser Michael “Rubio” Hennigan, encouraged members of the public to support the project:

“In a display of heartfelt compassion and solidarity, a large cross section of the Irish visual arts community has rallied together to create an opportunity for members of the public to support those impacted by last week’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

"For only €50, participate in this unique sale that offers not just beautiful fine art prints which typically cost hundreds of euros each - but also direct humanitarian aid towards these stricken nations,” he said.

Among the artists who have donated thousands of prints to the charity drive are Alice Fitzgerald, Blaise Drummond, Shirley Copperwhite, Ishmael Claxton, Karma Shawa, Kym Tracey, Helen O’Sullivan, Kate O’Neill, Owen De Forge and Season Daily.

Each print has been signed, numbered, and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The Mystery Tube Sale will take place from today and will run until March 7 or when all of the prints have been purchased. To purchase a tube visit hangtough.ie.