Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O'Kane among Irish comedy talent hitting 3Arena for Paddy's Night in support of Comic Relief

What better way to celebrate St Patrick's Day than with a laugh with the cream of Irish comedic talent at the 3Arena?

What better way to celebrate St Patrick's Day than with a laugh with the cream of Irish comedic talent at the 3Arena?

Paddy's Night will bring top names including Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O'Kane, Ardal O'Hanlon, Andrew Maxwell, PJ Gallagher, Alison Spittle, and Foil, Arms & Hog.

Aussie comedian Adam Hills will also perform as will 2FM's Bernard O'Shea, Neil Delamere, BGT stars Lords of Strut, David O'Doherty, Gearoid Farrelly and the brilliant Joanne McNally. Last year's show sold out and this year they're aiming to raise even more for Comic Relief which will give funds to domestic and international charities tackling refugee issues and the homelessness crisis.

Deirdre O’Kane. Photo: Michael Chester

"Last year’s sell out gig was just wonderful, a joy from beginning to end with more huge laughs than you could shake a very big stick at and whopping €212k raised, which made it all a genuinely good laugh," says Deirdre O'Kane who is spearheading the event with TV producer Darren Smith. "Everyone on stage brought their A Game as did our brilliant audience. So buoyed with last year’s success and filled with new year hope I once again decided to make a few calls to see if people would be up for doing it all over again and am now delighted to be announcing another epic line up.

"It’s also of huge personal relief to me that the Irish comedy community hadn’t all deleted my number after last years badgering! Darren and I then approached 3Mobile/3Arena who have once again generously given us the venue for free and 2FM who have again come on board as our media partner. "So we have another killer line up, an incredible venue, a national holiday, a national radio station and best of all I’ve something more than just quicksteps and tangos to keep me awake at night! Now all we need is for the great Irish public to treat themselves to a brilliant night out!!”

More names will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The Community Foundation for Ireland is managing the distribution of the €212,000 raised from Paddy’s Night in Support of Comic Relief 2017 on behalf of Comic Relief UK. It will be split between Trōcaire for work with refugees and with a number of Irish based charities working on the refugee and homelessness issues. These grants will be announced later this month.

The Community Foundation Ireland will also be distributing the funds raised at the 2018 Paddy’s Night In Support Of Comic Relief concert.

Tickets €45 excluding booking fees, on sale Monday January 22 via Ticketmaster.

Online Editors