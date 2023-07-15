‘Tommy Fury didn’t have to go in there with half his testicle hanging out’: Cork actor Eileen Walsh talks loss, life lessons and Love Island

Fresh from filming the hotly anticipated Small Things Like These adaptation with Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh is back on the stage in a new play that is ‘hungry, violent and sexy’

Eileen Walsh. Picture: David Conachy

Dónal Lynch Today at 03:30