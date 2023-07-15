‘Tommy Fury didn’t have to go in there with half his testicle hanging out’: Cork actor Eileen Walsh talks loss, life lessons and Love Island
Fresh from filming the hotly anticipated Small Things Like These adaptation with Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh is back on the stage in a new play that is ‘hungry, violent and sexy’
Marina Carr’s new play, Girl on an Altar, may be a reworking of classical story Agamemnon, but its themes feel very much of the moment. War, toxic masculinity and the exploitation of women bubble away in what one of its stars, Eileen Walsh, calls “a hungry, violent, and sexy” production, which is directed by Annabelle Comyn.